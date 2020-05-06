BREAKING NEWS: Foxtel Secure HBO WarnerMedia Deal, Bad News For Stan

Nine Entertainment has been dealt a new blow with Foxtel cutting a major new multi-year licencing agreement covering programming from Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max and WarnerMedia networks which Nine were hoping to get for their Stan service.

The Nine Entertainment service had been punting on getting access to the HBO content and WarnerMedia to prop up their streaming service, instead the 2.5M Foxtel customers, will now have access to award winning television series such as Game of Thrones, Succession, Big Little Lies and Batwoman to fan-favourites Friends and The Big Bang Theory along with blockbuster movies and popular children’s content from the Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

The deal includes Foxtel will continue to be the Australian source for HBO and the new exclusive licensee for Warner Bros.’ produced and distributed scripted Originals from HBO Max which will launch in the US on 27 May.

They also several more years of exclusive rights for Warner Bros. TV and rights for Warner Bros. extensive movies catalogue as well as Foxtel’s kids’ offering which includes Cartoon Network and Boomerang along with expanded SVOD rights, and ongoing CNN access.

The new partnership with the News Corp managed streaming Company includes a commitment to scripted and non-scripted programming for Warner Bros.

Also, on the cards is International Television Production in Australia.

Foxtel Group Chief Executive Officer Patrick Delany said: “We are pleased that after working together for almost 25 years we can announce an expansion of our relationship, not only with Warner Bros. and HBO, but with the extended WarnerMedia family. The diverse output from WarnerMedia to the Foxtel Group will power our broadcast and streaming strategy on multiple platforms and multiple brands ensuring our customers continue to enjoy the very best of TV and on demand from the world’s number one producer of television.

“WarnerMedia has a long history in creating the world’s best television. From Bugs Bunny to Batman, Carrie Bradshaw to Rachel Green, Jon Snow to Tony Soprano, WarnerMedia’s characters are amongst the most beloved and iconic in television. There is only one home in Australia for the diversity and volume of product from WarnerMedia and that is Foxtel.

our broadcast and streaming strategy on multiple platforms and multiple brands ensuring our customers continue to enjoy the very best of TV and on demand from the world’s number one producer of television.

“WarnerMedia has a long history in creating the world’s best television. From Bugs Bunny to Batman, Carrie Bradshaw to Rachel Green, Jon Snow to Tony Soprano, WarnerMedia’s characters are amongst the most beloved and iconic in television. There is only one home in Australia for the diversity and volume of product from WarnerMedia and that is Foxtel.

Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution President Jeffrey R. Schlesinger said: “We are incredibly pleased to have the opportunity to pull together a diverse collection of audience favourite films, series and documentaries from Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max as well as continued access to leading news and entertainment networks CNN, Cartoon Network and Boomerang and be able to offer all of this in one deal.

More to follow