HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Online Puzzle Reveals Google Developer Conference Dates

Online Puzzle Reveals Google Developer Conference Dates

By | 28 Jan 2020
, ,

Google has announced the dates for its upcoming I/O 2020 developers conference via an online collaborative puzzle posted to Twitter.

The cryptic puzzle saw players attempt to restore an in-game satellite network in order to uncover the final date – 12 to 14 May 2020.

For Australian’s interested in following the coverage, Channelnews will be covering any announcements from the event when it kicks off on 13 May our time.

It comes as rumours begin to surface, with Google reportedly working on its own version of Apple’s ‘AirDrop’.

New Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to confirm the event, stating it would be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in MountainView where last years I/O conference was held.

The developer’s conference generally deals with software, however, in the past Google has used the event to announce new products, including the Pixel 3a.

About Post Author
Journalist
, , , ,
You may also like
Retailers Move To Dump Sonos
Google Finds Security Flaws In Apple’s Safari Browser
New Google Pixel Buds Spotted In New Bluetooth Certification
Need Help? PS5 Controller May Have Voice Assist
Microsoft & Google Clash Over Facial Recognition Tech
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

You Need A Lot Of Coin To Buy The New $2,699 Motorola Razr
Communication Foldable Smartphone Latest News
/
January 28, 2020
/
Samsung Galaxy S20 Range: Free Galaxy Buds+ With Pre-Order?
Content Industry Latest News
/
January 28, 2020
/
RIP Nintendo Wii: 2 December 2006 – 31 March 2020
Brands Console Gaming
/
January 28, 2020
/
Leaks: Samsung Galaxy S20 Colours, Official Cases Revealed
Industry Latest News Leaks
/
January 28, 2020
/
Revealed: iPhone 12 Surprise
Apple Brands Industry
/
January 28, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

You Need A Lot Of Coin To Buy The New $2,699 Motorola Razr
Communication Foldable Smartphone Latest News
/
January 28, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
If you are looking to buy the new Motorola Razr you had better be ready to part with a lot...
Read More