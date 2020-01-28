Online Puzzle Reveals Google Developer Conference Dates

Google has announced the dates for its upcoming I/O 2020 developers conference via an online collaborative puzzle posted to Twitter.

The cryptic puzzle saw players attempt to restore an in-game satellite network in order to uncover the final date – 12 to 14 May 2020.

For Australian’s interested in following the coverage, Channelnews will be covering any announcements from the event when it kicks off on 13 May our time.

It comes as rumours begin to surface, with Google reportedly working on its own version of Apple’s ‘AirDrop’.

New Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to confirm the event, stating it would be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in MountainView where last years I/O conference was held.

The developer’s conference generally deals with software, however, in the past Google has used the event to announce new products, including the Pixel 3a.