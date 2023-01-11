If you wanted a warmer toilet seat and good music while you’re at it: Kohler has your back with their new Numi 2.0 smart toilet.

The toilet intelligent features aplenty, including some you did not think you would need: it has a built-in speaker system, and you can heat the seat to your choice of temperature.

Unveiled at CES 2019, the device has finally been launched in the US market and is hoped to come to Australia soon.

The bowl is misted before you use it for a more effective flush (sounds like the bowl is getting a better hydrating mist than my face).

The lid can open or close thanks to motion activation, meaning you do not need to touch it before flushing. It features Quiet-Close technology which is pretty useful if you need to use it at night.

If you are keen to set up a good vibe, you can even choose colored ambient LED lighting to project onto the floor and wall around the toilet- talk about being fancy!

The toilet is accompanied by a stainless steel wand with various spray settings, such as temperature, water pressure and spray shape. A self-cleaning mode uses UV light and electrolyzed water to sanitize the device, and the smart toilet has automatic deodorization.

You can control the device via a remote, which you can mount on the wall next to the toilet, or use the Kohler Konnect app.

The Numi 2.0 has a power-saving mode, and an emergency flush can be used up to a 100 times which effectively means that the whole building can line outside your door to use it during a power outage!

By this time, you must have figured out that this smart toilet does not come cheap. Priced at a whopping $17000, one can only hope that one’s posterior is rich enough to add it to their cart.