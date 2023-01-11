HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Microsoft Kill Surface Duo For Foldable

By | 11 Jan 2023

Microsoft are reportedly ditching their Surface Duo dual-screen phone after only two generations in favour of a foldable handset like Samsung’s popular Galaxy Fold Z range.

According to the report, we should expect a foldable internal display along with an external cover display.

Sources say this news comes after a year of tinkering with the unit’s form factor, though there have long been questions as to Microsoft’s commitment to their dual screen. It was initially launched in 2019, but was held back from the UK market until February 2021, and even then it only had limited support.

Even when the steeply priced second gen appeared in October that year – with 5G and improved internals – it had a hard time finding market traction. So with consumers favouring foldables to the Duo’s book-like double screen it’s little wonder Microsoft have shifted their focus.

Word is that Microsoft were still hanging on to the idea of the Duo, and were as far along as it finalising design for the third iteration (patent above) when the call came to switch lanes to a foldable.

The report says the Surface Duo 3 was set to ship at the end of 2023, with “narrower and taller edge-to-edge displays” before the last-minute decision.


