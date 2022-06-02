Online tech marketplace Kogan is looking to improve the customer experience for those in Australia and New Zealand.

The company is partnering with fraud management platform Riskified, who’s machine learning solution “will increase Kogan.com’s operational efficiency and deliver a more secure and frictionless shopping experience,” the company said in a press release.

“Kogan.com is renowned for price leadership through digital efficiency. We do this by making data driven decisions that benefit our loyal customer base,” said Daniel Taft, Head of Operations at Kogan.com.

“Online retail is still in its infancy in Australia, and Kogan.com plans to accelerate its adoption while consistently staying ahead of the curve in offering affordable and in-demand goods and services. We believe that Riskified will help simplify our fraud protection, ultimately making for a better customer experience.”

“We are thrilled to work with Kogan.com, as we share the same drive for innovation and are equally passionate about delivering a world-class customer experience,” said Assaf Feldman, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Riskified.

“As a strategic business partner to our merchants, we use our machine learning platform to drive significant cost savings and revenue growth. We’re excited to continue our international market expansion by adding Australia’s largest pure-play online retailer to our merchant network.”

The partnership comes as Kogan shares have rapidly declined by 58.82% over the last twelve months, reaching under $3.50 AUD in May. Kogan shares hit a spike of almost $25 at the end of 2020, spurred on by the pandemic and lockdowns, and have steady declined since. The business saw a loss of $800,000 in the March quarter of this year.