Foxtel Launch Next-Gen Broadband Modem

By | 2 Jun 2022

FOXTEL have released their own broadband modem, making use of Wi-Fi 6 technology to meet the “needs of the modern home.”

The new modem has been designed to better maintain Wi-Fi speeds across multiple devices, ensuring stable connection for work, learning and play. Alongside Wi-Fi 6, the new modem has double the memory, increasing performance and allowing users to better access their large library of content.

“We’re committed to bringing the best and most innovative technology solutions within the home, to our customers including the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology,” said Head of Broadband Product Management for FOXTEL, Cameron Wheeler.

“We’re delighted to bring the new broadband modem to our customers, alongside our partner, CommScope, to deliver a great Wi-Fi experience, so broadband customers can keep watching all their favourite shows, sport and movies, along with all their home internet needs from taking work calls to remote learning.”

Those who switch to FOXTEL broadband from June 1st onwards will receive the Wi-Fi 6 modem while existing customers are able to discuss upgrade options by calling 131 999.

 



