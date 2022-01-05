While the ACCC have today promised to name and shame those retailers stockpiling rapid antigen tests in order to hike up the prices, the public are doing a pretty good job of the same, with online commenters slamming online marketplace Kogan for selling tests for as much as $44.

Kogan.com insists that it removed the test from sale once it was aware of it.

“At Kogan.com we pride ourselves on offering the most in demand goods at the most competitive prices, including a range of products Aussies need during this pandemic. Kogan.com has sold many thousands of rapid antigen tests at among the lowest prices in the country and they continue to be available for purchase today on our website and app,” a spokeswoman said.

“Kogan.com is also a marketplace operator and enables small businesses around the country to offer their goods at prices nominated by the vendor. There are over 10 million items listed on the Kogan.com Marketplace, and strict policies to ensure competitive pricing.

“We were made aware of a vendor charging high prices for rapid tests, and due to the poor customer experience this provides we immediately removed the item from sale.”

This pales in comparison to eBay, which sported listing of $200 tests just this morning.

Meanwhile the PM continues to resist calls to make the RATs free to all Australians.

“We’re now at a stage of the pandemic where you can’t just make everything free, because when someone tells you they want to make something free, someone’s always going to pay for it and it will be you,” Morrison said.