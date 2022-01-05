After spending a considerable amount of time knocking the LG-developed OLED technology, it appears that Samsung will finally join the 20 manufacturers currently selling OLED TVs.

The world’s largest TV maker revealed a new TV that uses Quantum Dot OLED, the same display that Sony will be using in its upcoming A95K TV (pictured below).

“Samsung’s 65-inch QD-Display TV is the world’s first true RGB self-emitting Quantum Dot OLED display,” the CES 2022 page explains, “combining the contrast levels of RGB OLED with the colour and brightness of quantum dots.”

More details about the TVs will be announced in the “next several weeks”, according to a Samsung spokesperson, when the company rolls out its 2022 TV lineup.

Samsung argues that QD OLED is a better technology than LG’s OLED.

Park Hyoung-sei, president of home entertainment at LG Electronics, told reporters during a press conference in Seoul that Samsung are welcome to join the OLED team.

“In the past decade of taking the lead, LG Electronics has pioneered and spearheaded the OLED TV market, and now OLED panels have inarguably become mainstream in the advanced TV scene,” Park said.

“More TV set makers’ OLED adoption is a testament that OLED panels have won consumer trust, and that LG has made the right decision.

“We would definitely welcome Samsung Electronics‘ participation in the OLED camp, as long as it really happens.

“We‘ve seen 20 major TV makers join the OLED camp to adopt OLED technology for TV sets, and I would see Samsung’s move as a positive sign that OLED technology is receiving acknowledgment in a broader sense, given the potential of the OLED ecosystem to expand further.”