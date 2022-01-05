Lenovo has given its iconic ThinkPad laptops a new look with the AMD-powered Z13 and Z16, which feature new designs and recycled materials.

The new ThinkPads incorporate materials such as recycled aluminium and recycled vegan leather, with packaging made from 100 per cent recyclable and compostable bamboo and sugarcane. Running WIndows 11 and powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors with an option for AMD Radeon discrete graphics on the 16-inch Z16 model, the Z-series feature FHD camera, electronic e-Shutter for privacy and dual-array microphones; a high screen-to-body ratio with 16:10 displays; Microsoft Pluton security processor; AMD Smart Shift power management technology; and a minimalist design.

According to Jerry Paradise, vice president, Global Commercial Product Portfolio, Lenovo PC and Smart Devices, the Z-series will please both new and existing Lenovo customers.

“Innovation is in our DNA from design and development to engineering and supply chain. We will continue to push the boundaries, make changes, and work with close partners like AMD and Microsoft to deliver innovative and more secure products like ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 that are designed to exceed the needs of customers, current and future,” he said.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 will be available globally from May.