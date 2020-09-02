A variety of kitchen appliances are on sale at Aldi from September 9, including a smart wi-fi three-litre thermo cooker.

The Ambiano thermo cooker, which has built-in wi-fi connectivity, features a seven-inch touch screen with adjustable speed and temperature; four stainless steel cutting blades; an inbuilt scale and timer; and 14 different cooking functions. It comes with a steaming attachment, measuring cup, simmering basket with lid, butterfly whisk and spatula, and will retail for $499.

Also on offer from Ambiano is a 16-litre multi-function air fryer for $149, including rotisserie, oven, and dehydrator functions. It features an LED display, 10 preset program functions, adjustable temperature control, a timer, and a large glass window with internal light; it also comes with three airflow racks, an oil drip tray, a rotating mesh basket, and a rotating rotisserie spit with skewer set and fork and a rotisserie removal tool.

A pastry maker ($24.99), stainless steel dishwasher ($349), compact food processor ($59.99), two cooktops (one ceramic and one gas, $199 each), and an 80-litre electric oven ($249) are also for sale in Special Buys from September 9.