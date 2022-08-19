HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Key Harvey Norman Financial Partner Throws In The Towel

Key Harvey Norman Financial Partner Throws In The Towel

By | 19 Aug 2022

Life after Australia Post appears to be going pear shaped for key Harvey Norman partner Latitude Financial chief executive Ahmed Fahour, after he quit the private equity controlled company earlier today.

Last year Latitude Financial was bragging about their expansion into Asia off the back of a partnership with three Harvey Norman retail stores in Singapore which were set to be expanded to 12 going forward.

They are already a key partner in Australia.

The exit comes as profits crashed 57 percent.

Earlier today he announced that he is leaving the private-equity controlled company he floated in August, after the collapse of what had been touted as a company-transforming merger with Humm Group.

Latitude’s statutory net profit after tax of $30.6 million was down 57 per cent on the second half of 2021 and down 66 per cent on the first half, dragged lower by the Humm deal costs and restructuring fees.

Its cash net profit (NPAT) of $93 million was down 11 per cent year-on-year, but Latitude said it was above consensus expectations of $90 million.

Latitude’s chairman, Mike Tilley, said the decision recognised the next chief executive would need to commit for a longer term than Mr Fahour was prepared.

“Ahmed’s decision recognises that the next transition to growth requires a longer-term commitment to the CEO role than he sees for himself,” Mr Tilley said.

Latitude said it would now launch search process for Mr Fahour, the former managing director of Australia Post and a National Australia Bank executive, who brought the buy now pay later business to trading boards in April 2021.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Harvey Norman Rakes In Tens Of Millions From Brands New Survey Reveals
Vicinity Centres Profitable Again As Shoppers Return
Two Westinghouse Glass Cooktops Urgently Recalled
Consumer Confidence Up For Third Straight Week
Retail Sales Hit New Peak, Household Goods Fall: ABS
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Strips Costs Out Of Echo Speaker Now Plasic And Cheaper Speaker
Latest News
/
August 19, 2022
/
TPG Shares Crash 13%
Latest News
/
August 19, 2022
/
ASUS’s New OLED Gaming Monitor Takes On TVs
Latest News
/
August 19, 2022
/
Logitech Gets Into VR Market With Chorus
Latest News
/
August 19, 2022
/
Streaming Overtakes Free-To-Air TV
Latest News
/
August 19, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Strips Costs Out Of Echo Speaker Now Plasic And Cheaper Speaker
Latest News
/
August 19, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
A tear down of the latest models of Amazons Echo smart speaker has revealed that the big online Company has...
Read More