By | 19 Aug 2022

ASUS has launched the worlds first 42-inch OLED gaming monitor, and it looks like it might be a threat for TV gaming.

The ROG Swift PG42UQ, which made its debut at CES this year alongside a 48-inch model as part of the company’s OLED range, sports a 42-inch, 4K OLED display, not unlike what you’d find in a premium TV from the likes of Samsung or LG.

The difference comes in the details, with the ASUS sporting a number of specific gaming details that are likely to attract the likes of both console and PC users.

Where high end TVs like the LG C2 peak at 750nits of brightness to increase the lifespan of the pixels, ASUS’s new monitor reaches a massive 900nits, with a custom heat-sink that lowers temperatures by 8%, ensuring long lasting OLED.

The refresh rate of the ASUS monitor is also slightly higher. Where most TVs have a 60Hz refresh rate and high-end models jump up to 120Hz, the ROG Swift PG42UQ can be overclocked to 138Hz for a smoother gaming experience.

ASUS has also lined the screen of its new monitor with a ‘Micro-texture coating’ reducing the glare that typical TVs often suffer from.

Ports on the ASUS include dual HDMI 2.1 ports with 48Gbps bandwidth, two HDMI 2.0 ports and a display port 1.4 connector. There is also a USB hub.

Now where the TVs win out is TV functionality, with the ASUS not having streaming services and digital TV access. Instead, it boasts AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync and a tripod socket for a webcam.

The ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ has been launched in the UK for £1399 (roughly A$2,416.65). Australian pricing and availability is yet to be announced.


