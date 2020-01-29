HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
KBIS 2020 Highlights: Samsung’s Connected Living, Stylish Designs

By | 29 Jan 2020
This year’s Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), visitors to Samsung Electronics booth were delighted with a hands-on experience with the Korean-based companies latest home appliances.

Samsung booth visitors were able to learn about Samsung’s latest connectivity-led innovations, including how the harnessing of the Smart Recipe app for ‘best-practice cooking’ with the 30-inch Slide-in Range.

Visitors were also shown how to ‘stay on top of their groceries’ with Samsung’s Family’ Hub’s automatic cataloguing with the View inside app, that even enables owners to answer a video call while in the kitchen through the Family Hub’s interactive touchscreen.

(Photo: Samsung)

(Photo: Samsung)

In the booth’s Connected Living Zone, visitors learnt about how Samsung’s ‘leading’ Internet of Thing (IoT) technology has ‘revolutionised the culinary experience’ by harnessing IoT to develop a multi-device connected smart home ecosystem.

From the ability to search for recipes using SmartThings on Samsung’s range products to the diverse range of smart capabilities offered across Samsung’s wide Family Hub portfolio – the company’s dedicated experience zone showed KBIS visitors the difference a connected kitchen can make in their lives.

(Photo: Samsung)

(Photo: Samsung)

Visitors also explored Samsung’s full line-up for household products designed for a wide range of lifestyles, tastes and living situations, according to Samsung’s website.

KBIS visitors experienced the first-hand power of the Samsung connected home, as well as the level of customisation and personalisation that is available on many leading Samsung appliance products – further adding convenience to a connected home.

Samsung has not commented when the products will be available to the market and at what prices at this point in time.

(Photo: Samsung)

(Photo: Samsung)

