HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Retailers Want Tap Fees To Go

Retailers Want Tap Fees To Go

By | 29 Jan 2020
, , , , ,

An alliance of four leading Australian retail associations have combined their efforts to rid the retail sector of nearly $550 million worth of transaction fees applied to ‘tap and go’ contactless payments.

The Fairer Merchant Fees Alliance is now forging ahead to lobby banks, regulators and the government to make changes to how contactless payments are processed.

According to the AFR, contactless transactions are routed through expensive international payment networks rather than lower-cost debit scheme networks such as EFTPOS.

A purchase of $100 will incur a transaction fee of roughly 40c, which is four times higher than EFTPOS.

These transaction fees are estimated to be costing retailers between $350 million and $550 million a year, which is ultimately passed on to the customer.

The alliance is pushing for the Least Cost Routing (LCR) system that automatically routes contactless payments to the cheapest option.

Alternatively, the alliance wants retailers to have easier options regarding transaction processing.

According to Russel Zimmerman, Australian Retailers Association executive director, Coles, Chemist Warehouse, McDonald’s and Hungry Jacks have all switched over the LCR.

‘There’s a lot of money to be saved if we could get them to understand what [LCR] is all about,’ said Mr Zimmerman.

According to a previous Reserve Bank report regarding transaction fees,’None of the major banks has taken advantage of the ability to implement LCR ‘in the background’ as a way to offer improved pricing for smaller and medium-sized merchants on simple merchant plans’.

Comprised of the ARA, the Council of Small Business Australia (COSBOA), the Masters Grocers Association and the Australian Convenience and Petroleum Marketers Association (ACAPMA), submissions will be made to the Reserve Bank’s Retail Payments Regulation Review.

The review is expected in March or April.

About Post Author
Journalist
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Google Search Retail Stock In Real Time
CES 2020: AR Credit Card From MasterCard
Mastercard Launches Digital ID Push In Aussie Market
PayPal Is In The Mood For Honey And Acquisitions
Massive CBA Outage Traced To Failed Infrastructure Upgrade
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Embattled Amazon Ring ‘Gives Facebook & Google user data’: Investigation
Amazon Brands Industry
/
January 29, 2020
/
Commodore 64 Comeback Console At JB Hi-Fi + EB Games For $199
Console Gaming Industry
/
January 29, 2020
/
New Code Of Conduct For Buy Now, Pay Later Services
Finance Industry Investigation
/
January 29, 2020
/
TPG Suffers Nationwide Internet Issues
Broadband Services Industry Latest News
/
January 29, 2020
/
REVIEW: Aspera GEM Of A 4G Dual-SIM Smartphone
Aspera Brands Industry
/
January 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Embattled Amazon Ring ‘Gives Facebook & Google user data’: Investigation
Amazon Brands Industry
/
January 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Amazon owned Ring security doorbells have been found to be providing customer data to companies such as Facebook and Google,...
Read More