Premium coffee brand Jura used IFA 2023 to show off their new J8 twin coffee machine along with a cheaper model the E 8 which comes with an impressive led display.

During a visit to the stand, we saw the new J8 coffee machine in the flesh, and the first thing you notice is the twin his and hers grinders, or decaf and full-on bean options in one machine.

Or for coffee connoisseurs you now have the option of choosing from different varieties or blends.

Further development of Jura’s Pulse Extraction Process (PEP) has led to improved extraction time, also built into this machine is 3D brewing technology and an intelligent pre-brewing system (IPBAS) that’s designed to deliver grinder monitoring and an automatic one-touch milk system cleaning program.

The system is retailing in Europe for around A$,3700.

The PAG3+ steel cone grinders or angle grinders as Jura refers to them, have a system that actually monitors the “active degree” of the actual grinding.

The machine also has an aroma control that compares programming and settings and can also monitor grinding intensity from mild to intensive.

There are six grinding levels to choose from for each grinder.

Before and after preparation, the grinders are in the idle position. A

according to Jura, this ensures maximum longevity and consistently great taste.

Up to 32 customizable coffee specialties can be selected at the tap of a finger on the Coffee Panorama Panel.

The sweet foam function also offers a special taste highlight.

The syrup attachment flavors the milk froth directly during preparation, depending on your taste preferences, giving the coffee specialty special sweetness and intensity claims Jura management.

You can pick from a puristic espresso to a hip sweet latte, with the range of tastes delivered by the J8 twin setting this machine apart from others on the market.

The Jura J8 twin will be available from November 2023 in Diamond Black and Diamond White and in Australia later.

We were also shown a new cheaper model, the Jura E8 coffee machine that also delivered excellent coffee. This machine is retailing in Europe for around A$2,671.

During the past year Jura coffee machines have been proving popular at JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys.