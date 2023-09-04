HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Jura Shows New Premium Coffee Machine With His & Hers Grinders

Jura Shows New Premium Coffee Machine With His & Hers Grinders

By | 4 Sep 2023

Premium coffee brand Jura used IFA 2023 to show off their new J8 twin coffee machine along with a cheaper model the E 8 which comes with an impressive led display.

During a visit to the stand, we saw the new J8 coffee machine in the flesh, and the first thing you notice is the twin his and hers grinders, or decaf and full-on bean options in one machine.

Or for coffee connoisseurs you now have the option of choosing from different varieties or blends.

Further development of Jura’s Pulse Extraction Process (PEP) has led to improved extraction time, also built into this machine is 3D brewing technology and an intelligent pre-brewing system (IPBAS) that’s designed to deliver grinder monitoring and an automatic one-touch milk system cleaning program.

The system is retailing in Europe for around A$,3700.

The PAG3+ steel cone grinders or angle grinders as Jura refers to them, have a system that actually monitors the “active degree” of the actual grinding.

The machine also has an aroma control that compares programming and settings and can also monitor grinding intensity from mild to intensive.

There are six grinding levels to choose from for each grinder.

Before and after preparation, the grinders are in the idle position. A

according to Jura, this ensures maximum longevity and consistently great taste.

Up to 32 customizable coffee specialties can be selected at the tap of a finger on the Coffee Panorama Panel.

The sweet foam function also offers a special taste highlight.

It’s time for coffee on the Jura Stand

The syrup attachment flavors the milk froth directly during preparation, depending on your taste preferences, giving the coffee specialty special sweetness and intensity claims Jura management.

You can pick from a puristic espresso to a hip sweet latte, with the range of tastes delivered by the J8 twin setting this machine apart from others on the market.

The Jura J8 twin will be available from November 2023 in Diamond Black and Diamond White and in Australia later.

We were also shown a new cheaper model, the Jura E8 coffee machine that also delivered excellent coffee. This machine is retailing in Europe for around A$2,671.

Jura E8 Coffee machine,

During the past year Jura coffee machines have been proving popular at JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Demand For Premium Jura Coffee Machines Growing At The Good Guys & JB Hi Fi
Jura Introduces The New ENA 4 Coffee Machine
Jura Launches J8 Coffee Machine With Sweetened Milk Foam
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:Harvey Norman Tipped To Take On Loewe TVs
Latest News
/
September 4, 2023
/
A New Legion Handheld Gaming Machine Takes Centre Stage At IFA 2023
Latest News
/
September 3, 2023
/
BRITA Facing Class Action That Their Water Filters Don’t Reduce Hazardous Substances
Latest News
/
September 3, 2023
/
Sharp Consumer Brand Growing In OZ, New 5 in 1 Microwave With Air Fryer Coming
Latest News
/
September 3, 2023
/
Lenovo 3D Without Glasses Monitor Set To Revolutionise Building & Property Market
Latest News
/
September 2, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:Harvey Norman Tipped To Take On Loewe TVs
Latest News
/
September 4, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Loewe Technology the manufacturer of premium German Loewe TVs, sound systems and soon to be appliances, appears to have been...
Read More