Loewe Technology the manufacturer of premium German Loewe TVs, sound systems and soon to be appliances, appears to have been most popular brands to visit at IFA 2023.

During the show ChannelNews saw Katie Page the CEO of Harvey Norman, Terry Smart the CEO of JB Hi Fi and Biag Capasso the CEO of The Good Guys visit the German Companies stand, with insiders tipping that, Harvey Norman will also range the Companies products in 2024 including a new range of premium accessories.

The big news is that Loewe Technology that is now owned by Skytec Group, is set to manufacture their own OLED and Micro LED panels a move that could lower the cost of Loewe’s premium TV’s that are currently only ranged in The Good Guys stores as well as select specialist dealers.

The plant is set to be completed in mid 2024 with new panels for an i83, i88 and i99 TV set to be delivered next year.

European management, that ChannelNews spoke to have confirmed the investment in the production of their own panels.

During our visit to the Loewe stand, where the Company was celebrating one hundred years of business, having been credited with inventing the TV, we saw senior management and buyers from Harvey Norman and the JB Hi Fi Group meeting with Indi Imports the local distributor and Loewe Technology executives.

ChannelNews understands that the agency model where retailers display the range, and Indi Imports does the shipping and install of their TV’s in Australia, is proving popular with retailers, along with the high ASP that retailers are able to achieve selling Loewe products.

Among the products that are set to go on sale at Harvey Norman next year is the very much in demand premium Loewe Iconic TV.

All early shipments of the Iconic TV that is mounted on stone, have sold without consumers even seeing the TV.

The Iconic is stylish, free standing and is mounted on a stone plinth. It also has a built-in soundbar.

ChannelNews saw the latest version of the TV in the flesh at IFA and it’s pretty impressive with senior management from one major TV retailer telling ChannelNews “This is the TV I want in my house”.

The stone mount that holds the TV and soundbar has never been used before in consumer electronics.

The material is akin to a kind of synthetic concrete, giving the Iconic a unique presence with several different colours available.

When launched in Europe last year Loewe management were caught out by the demand for the product resulting in the business having to invest in additional production to keep up with demand.

The company works with Anders, a specialist fabricator located near Loewe’s hometown of Kronach, to incorporate Syno-Stone into the television’s structure. Featuring recycled materials – and fully recyclable.

Available at this stage in 55″ and 65″ inches a 77″ model is tipped to be launched in Australia next year.

ChannelNews understands that the Iconic is already hurting sales of Bang & Olufsen TVs in European because of the pricing the 65”-inch model retailing for only $10,000.

Apart from a stunning OLED display the Iconic incorporates a powerful soundbar into the frame.

Also coming in 2024 is an expanded range of Loewe TVs with a new OLED 4K 65″ model set to sell for sub $6,000.

Neither Harvey Norman nor The Good Guys have commented on this story.

