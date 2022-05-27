John Mullen has retired as Toll Chairman, and will step away from the role at the end of next month.

Toll’s current Managing Director, Thomas Knudsen, will takeover as Toll Chairman, while Alan Beacham, currently Toll’s President Global Forwarding, will become Managing Director.

Mullen joined the board as Chairman in December, 2016, and will continue on as a senior advisor to the board.

“With Toll’s performance firmly on the right track, a new strategy well underway, and a strong leadership team, now is an appropriate time to hand over to the next Chair to guide Toll to the next level of its growth,” Mullen said.

“It has been an honour to serve as Chairman through a time when Toll has successfully overcome so many complex challenges to continue its vital role in delivering for the community.

Japan Post CEO and Toll Board Director, Kazuhide Kinugawa praised Mullen’s “business wisdom and deep industry expertise” as being critical in “transforming Toll’s business to the place of stability and opportunity it holds today.”