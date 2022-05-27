The widespread return to offices has led to Dell’s fiscal first quarter revenue easily topping Wall Street estimates, as demand increased for business PCs and networking services.

Sales climbed 16 per cent to A$36.75 billion during the quarter ending April 29. This is well beyond the expected A$35.2 billion, and was mostly driven by a 22 per cent leap in PC sales to $16.9 billion.

Revenue for Dell’s technology services jumped 16 per cent, with server and networking sales also up 22 per cent to A$7.04 billion, and storage revenue up 9 per cent to $5.91 billion.

“We are built to outperform, in a balanced and consistent way across the company,” boasted co-CEO Jeff Clarke.

Revenue in the current quarter, ending July, is projected to be between A$36.7 billion and A$38.1 billion.

Dell stocks are up a modest 1.45 per cent today, trading at US$43.93, after initially jumping 6 per cent.

Stocks are down 22 per cent year-to-date.