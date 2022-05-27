HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Dell Posts Strong Profits Driven By Business PCs

Dell Posts Strong Profits Driven By Business PCs

By | 27 May 2022

The widespread return to offices has led to Dell’s fiscal first quarter revenue easily topping Wall Street estimates, as demand increased for business PCs and networking services.

Sales climbed 16 per cent to A$36.75 billion during the quarter ending April 29. This is well beyond the expected A$35.2 billion, and was mostly driven by a 22 per cent leap in PC sales to $16.9 billion.

Revenue for Dell’s technology services jumped 16 per cent, with server and networking sales also up 22 per cent to A$7.04 billion, and storage revenue up 9 per cent to $5.91 billion.

“We are built to outperform, in a balanced and consistent way across the company,” boasted co-CEO Jeff Clarke.

Revenue in the current quarter, ending July, is projected to be between A$36.7 billion and A$38.1 billion.

Dell stocks are up a modest 1.45 per cent today, trading at US$43.93, after initially jumping 6 per cent.

Stocks are down 22 per cent year-to-date.

 



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Acer Faces New Supply Problems As China Chokes
China Give Orders To Ditch All Foreign PCs
Tablets and Chromebooks No Longer In Demand
Alienware’s AMD-Powered Laptops Hit Australia
PC Shipments Slow After Pandemic-Driven Growth: IDC
rel="nofollow"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Man Charged After Selling Thousands Of Fraudulent SIM Cards To Crime Family
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Sony Shifts From Console, Half Of All Games On PC And Mobile By 2025
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Telstra Pays $11 Million Compensation To Customers
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Aldi Play Disruptor In Pro Home Office Market
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Optus Blames NBN For Yearly Revenue Slide
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Man Charged After Selling Thousands Of Fraudulent SIM Cards To Crime Family
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
A 30-year old phone store manager has been charged and refused bail, after police claimed he had supplied and sold...
Read More