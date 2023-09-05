Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Tab S9 series as its flagship tablets, and now it appears a more affordable A-series is headed this way, including the Galaxy Tab A9 model that was seen on a certification website recently.

The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) initially spotted the device on the TDRA certification website, with the appearance hinting a launch is imminent. The two models spotted were the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+.

The certification listing claims the A9 model has the SM-X115 model number, and will offer 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and FM supports. There is a 5,100mAh battery pack expected under the hood, supporting 15W fast charging.

Other details including specifications, launch timeline, features, and pricing is still to come.