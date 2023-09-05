HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Could A Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Launch Be On The Way?

Could A Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Launch Be On The Way?

By | 5 Sep 2023

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Tab S9 series as its flagship tablets, and now it appears a more affordable A-series is headed this way, including the Galaxy Tab A9 model that was seen on a certification website recently.

The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) initially spotted the device on the TDRA certification website, with the appearance hinting a launch is imminent. The two models spotted were the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+.

Galaxy Tab A8

The certification listing claims the A9 model has the SM-X115 model number, and will offer 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and FM supports. There is a 5,100mAh battery pack expected under the hood, supporting 15W fast charging.

Other details including specifications, launch timeline, features, and pricing is still to come.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Huge Investment To Boost Samsung’s Production Of Foldable Phones
Soaring Energy Bills? Samsung Launches New AI Power-Saving Mode For Its TVs
Turn Your Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro & QLED/LED TVs Into A Broadcasting Station
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Foldables Annual Sales Surpass Galaxy Note
EXCLUSIVE: Samsung To Launch New Cooking & Bespoke Range
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG’s Hitech Smart Cottage Looks To The Future
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
Treadmill Sales Rise Amid Peloton Bike Demand Lowering
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
JLab’s New Mini Earbuds Fit Onto Your Keychain
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
Sonos Shares Down Further After JBL Authentic Launch
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
Media Banned From CEDIA Ai Debate
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG’s Hitech Smart Cottage Looks To The Future
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Hitech prefabricated modular homes could help address the climate, housing and building crises all at the same time. They are...
Read More