JBL’s latest updates to its Bluetooth speakers focuses on improving the battery life, and as part of an announcement made at CES 2024, the company revealed two updated PartyBox models, along with three new personal portable versions.

Aside from the upgraded batteries, all support Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio and Aurcast. They were also constructed using recycled fabric and plastic.

The new JBL PartyBox Club 120 and PartyBox Stage 320 both include easily swappable batteries, allowing the user to keep partying beyond a single charge.

The next-gen personal portables include the JBL Xtreme 4, the Clip 5, and Go 4, and all have longer runtimes on one single charge. The Xtreme 4 also comes with a replaceable battery.

Most of the specifications from the pervious PartyBox versions remain the same, including an IPX4 rating, wireless stereo painting with two speaker, and control themed lighting displays using the PartyBox app.

Battery life is still the same at around 12 hours and 18 hours respectively, but now users can purchase battery packs and swap them when needed. Pricing and availability is still to come.

According to JBL, the user can connect unlimited Auracast-enabled JBL speakers together. More details have yet to be revealed, but experts believe it will be via the JBL PartyBox app.

Specifications include two mic inputs and one guitar input for both devices. Users can also purchase a new PartyBox Wireless Mic two-mic bundle, which is claimed to be compatible with all PartyBox speakers.

It has a rechargeable 20-hour runtime, with an additional 12-hour dongle attachment, and 10-minute fast charging for two hours use. They have been built to minimise handling noise and come with a built in pop filter.

The specs list two mic inputs and one guitar input for both of these devices. Previously only the 310 had capability for all three, although it was one mic input and one for dual mic/instrument. If there are indeed now three inputs, it would make sense especially considering the new accessory bundle that’s also being announced.

The Xtreme 4 offers the same as the previous generation, with an IP67 rating, and the ability to charge other devices using the onboard power bank via USB.

New features include a battery life of up to 24 hours, with an additional six using the Playtime Boost Mode. Users can also replace the battery, however it’s not really ‘swappable.’

It runs Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio and also supports Auracast.

There is no information regarding releases for the upcoming Flip or Charge speakers, meaning the last new offerings are the Clip 5 and Go 4.

Both keep the IP67 rating, run Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio and can connect with other Auracast enabled speakers.

The Clip 5 is claimed to have increased driver power, and offers up to 12 hours battery life, wth an additional three in Playtime Boost Mode.

The Go 4 is the most portable out of all the speakers, with an updated exterior design. Audio output is the same as its predecessors, but the battery life is now up to 7 hours, with an additional two hours in Playtime Boost Mode.

The JBL Xtreme 4, Clip 5 and Go 4 are tipped to be available in June 2024, whereas the PartyBox Club 120 and Stage 320 are expected to be available in April 2024. Australian pricing is yet to be revealed.

To see more in depth features on the Xtreme 4, Clip 5, and Go 4, see our story here.