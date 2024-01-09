HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
JBL Unveils Xtreme 4, Clip 5, Go 4 Portable Bluetooth Speakers

By | 9 Jan 2024
JBL portable speakers 2024

JBL has announced three new rugged portable speakers that offers unlimited multi-speaker connectivity pairing and use more recyclable materials.

“These latest portables come in stylish colourways, packed with new features and a sound experience fans love,” says JBL, which is indirectly owned by Samsung through Harman International.

JBL says the Xtreme 4 and Clip 5 use recyclable PCR materials for 70 percent of the plastic, and 80 percent PCR materials are used for the plastic in the JBL Go 4. All speakers use 100 percent PCR fabric for the speaker grille.

The stellar feature appears to be Bluetooth Auracast which allows a single source to broadcast audio to an unlimited number of speakers and is a game changer for covering larger indoor and outdoor areas with music, such as parties, gyms or outdoor tourism experiences.

You can use a phone, laptop or other device to send music to earbuds and headphones alike. You can use Bluetooth Auracast for public address systems.

All three of the new speakers feature Bluetooth v5.3 with LE audio capabilities and IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating.

“We have always been proud of our portable audio line-up at JBL and now that all three of these products are made with sustainable materials, we have even more to talk about,” says Carsten Olesen, president Consumer Audio at Harman.

JBL Xtreme 4  US$ 379.95 (A$564.64)

JBL Xtreme 4

JBL Xtreme 4

This top-of-range speaker uses an AI algorithm to optimise the acoustic output level to reduce sound distortion.

JBL says the Xtreme 4’s large battery capacity offers up to 24 hours of playtime and you get a power bank to charge your phone on the go. It comes in blue, camo and black.

JBL Clip 5 US$79.95 (A$118.82)

JBL Clip 5

JBL Clip 5

The Clip5 might be a better option if you have a more limited budget. JBL says it’s easier to take the JBL Clip 5 on the road with the redesigned carabiner. It has a larger and more accessible opening, making it easier to clip on.

It’s increase in driver power allows for more streamlined sound and consistent bass. The Clip 5 offers up to 12 hours of playtime and comes in camo, red, purple, grey, blue and black.

JBL Go 4  US$49.95 (A$74.24)

JBL Go 4

JBL Go 4

This is JBL’s smallest portable. The company says the Go 4 has a more robust sound and punchier bass than its predecessor.

The mini speaker has an updated silhouette and wider and more durable strap, making it more hand-friendly. It offers up to 7 hours of playtime and comes in camo, red, purple, grey, blue and black.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
