In Las Vegas at CES 2024, Samsung announced a range of smart home appliances all powered by AI and designed with new AI features to simplify everyday tasks. Some of the appliances announced included an induction cooktop, washer and dryer combo, slide-in range, and refrigerator.

According to Samsung, the appliances are designed to discover and learn from users’ inclinations and dietary restrictions, to eventually begin proposing tailored recipes built around accessible ingredients.

One of the appliances showcased prior to CES was the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator, which boasts features like an AI Family Hub+ and AI Vision Inside giving the fridge the capability to scan and recognise 33 food items to alert a user before expiration.

The innovative fridge also can be linked to the Samsung Food app, which lets users tailor its capabilities even more. Owners can also add specific recipes to the family hub and customise preferences and dietary requirements.

Also included in the range of new products featuring AI integration, are the Anyplace Induction Cooktop and Slide-in Range, which both have an incorporated 7-inch LCD screen to help with meal prep.

In addition, Samsung has launched the Bespoke AI All-in-One Laundry Combo, which acts as both a washer and dryer with a capacity of 5.3 cubic feet and is claimed to save time by not requiring a transfer of loads between two separate units. With the new Super Speed Cycle, the washer and dryer can now speedily wash and dry a full load of laundry says Samsung.

By employing AI, the washer and dryer will use exact washing and drying times after considering each specific load and factoring in the best amount of detergent. This is conducted with the assistance of various sensors that asses fabrics, and monitor turbidity, soil degrees, and load weight.

Added to the laundry appliances, Samsung also revealed the Bespoke AI Laundry Hub, which is a stacked, single-unit washer and dryer with a 5.3 cubic foot washer drum featuring several of the same AI improvements.

Australian pricing and release dates have not yet been announced.