JBL has released two new additions to its Tour lineup, the JBL Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earbuds and the over-ear JBL Tour ONE M2 – the former encased in which the company calls “the world’s first smart charging case”.

The smartcase has a 1.45” LED touch display where the user can manage music, receive calls, message and social media notifications in real time, without having to view on a phone or from the JBL Headphones app.

The JBL Tour PRO 2 TWS have true adaptive noise cancelling with customisable ANC and ambient sound; hi-res audio with 10mm dynamic drivers; immersive spatial sound, and 40 hours playback – 10 in the buds, with a further 30 in the case. Six inbuilt mics make for easy calls, and the oval tube design and multiple ear tip sizes means these will be comfortable, and perfectly sealed for noise cancellation.

The JBL Tour ONE M2 Over Ear headphones boast true adaptive noise cancelling with customisable ANC and ambient sound, low volume dynamic EQ, high-res audio with 40mm dynamic drivers, 4-mic call-through with VoiceAware, JBL spatial sound, and up to 50 hours music playback; 30 with ANC. It’s also Bluetooth 5.3, and LE Audio compatible.

“Our new headphone lineup of the JBL Tour PRO 2 and ONE M2 are some of HARMAN’s most innovative headphones – pushing the boundaries of what’s possible especially with the first smart charging case for a true wireless device. In our pursuit of new user-centric features, we haven’t ignored the essentials but have elevated the audio experience with the new JBL Tour Series,” said Marcus Fry, General Manager Harman AUNZ.

The JBL Tour PRO 2 and the JBL Tour ONE M2 are available from today, for $329.95 and $349.95 respectively.