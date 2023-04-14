The move towards smart home technology is on the rise, with companies across many industries recognising the energy-saving benefits, and consumers following them.

Around the globe, utilities and homebuilders are especially keen on this move, looking at ways to incorporate new technology for wiser energy use, saving both energy and money.

Energy companies want to invest in energy-efficiency and home automation in the aim of reaching net-zero goals, as smart home tech offers value here.

To actualise energy-efficiency plans, and save consumers money, smart home plans are being integrated into builder programs that focus on net zero constructions and reduced carbon emissions. That’s just one reason why the connected home industry is coming to the fore, and will only continue to grow.

In the US, Parks Associates research shows internet households contain an average of close to 16 connected devices, which includes 11 connected consumer electronic goods and three smart home devices on average.

They also report up to 38 per cent of internet homes, which is about 40 million, own at least one core smart home device, which is up nine per cent from 2015.

For the market to grow from this point, many industries need to deliver a unified experience, focussing on consumers.

Parks Associates research also shows that 11 per cent of US internet homes own a smart appliance, and 14 per cent have a smart thermostat. Also, 25 per cent intend to buy a smart appliance in the next six months, and almost a third are looking at getting a smart light bulb.