Taiwan’s leading tech manufacturers suffered their biggest revenue drop in over a decade in March, a sign that a downturn in demand is on the horizon.

The top 19 Taiwanese manufacturers, responsible for outputting product from Microsoft, Apple, and dozens of other tech companies, fell a total of 18.5 per cent year-on-year, the largest fall since 2013.

Six of these companies saw a dip in revenue – with the main players’ poor performances being bad enough to tilt the industry, and prompt fears of an impending global slowdown.

These companies, globally, make more than 80 per cent of global PCs, 80 per cent of gaming consoles, and 60 per cent of semiconductors.

Foxconn, Apple’s main assembler, saw revenue plummet by 21 per cent, which Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s biggest foundry, saw revenue drop by 15.4 per cent – the company’s first revenue drop in four years.

Quanta Computer, the world’s third-largest contract manufacturer for PCs, saw a 16 per cent drop in revenue – another sign that demand has dropped significantly.

Taiwanese LCD maker AUO fell 31.6 per cent, with rival Innolux dropping 26.8 per cent. DRAM memory giant Nanya Technology suffered a drastic 68.1 per cent revenue drop.

Forecasters are tipping the tech industry won’t recovery until at least 2024; these revenue drops from the world’s largest suppliers certainly paint a sombre picture.