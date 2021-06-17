HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > JB Hi-Fi, K-Mart, Myer CBD Stores Added To COVID-19 Exposure Sites

JB Hi-Fi, K-Mart, Myer CBD Stores Added To COVID-19 Exposure Sites

By | 17 Jun 2021
A number of major retailers in Melbourne’s CBD have been added to the growing number of COVID-19 exposure sites.

Below are the times and addresses of potential exposure:

Kmart Melbourne: CBD, 236 Bourke St on 13 June b/n 2:40pm – 3:30pm

Melbourne Central: 360 Elizabeth St — Axil Coffee Roasters, Shop GD087 on 13 June b/n 1:20pm – 1:45pm

JB Hi Fi: Shop 101B, level 1 (211 La Trobe St) on 13 June b/n 1:35pm – 2:20pm

MYER CBD: – Ground level to level 5, 314–336 Bourke St on 13 June b/n 1:55pm – 3:15pm

QV Melbourne: Cnr of Lonsdale & Swanston St, Queen Victoria Building

Dan Murphy‘s: level 1 on 13 June b/n 3:50pm – 4:30pm

Woolworths: on 13 June b/n 4:10pm – 4:50pm

