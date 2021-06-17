HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
All Major Banks In Australia, Telstra, AusPost, Hit By Major Outage

By | 17 Jun 2021
UPDATE: (4:30pm) Akamai’s Prolexic service appears to be the issue. Prolexic is used by companies to protect against DDoS attacks.

UPDATE: (4:25pm) CommBank, NAB, and many other services are reporting they are back online.

A major outage has hit all major banking apps and online services: CommBank, ANZ, Westpac and NAB are all reporting issues, as are The RBA’s website and Virgin Australia’s website.

It is not known what has caused the issue, but either Amazon Web Services or Akamai  appears to be the culprit.

NBN, Telstra and many more major companies appear to have issues of varying degrees.

A number of websites for American airlines such as SouthWest Air, Delta Air and United Airlines are also down or having problems.

Snapchat, Battlefield, Doordash, Yahoo! Mail, Steam, Discord, Comcast, Shopify, AOL, Navy Federal Credit Union, Vanguard, Discover, Coinbase, Cashapp, Quickbooks, Twitter, Reddit, and many others are also experiencing issues.

The Hong Kong exchange is down, and it appears to be a global outage.

 

We’ll update the story as more information comes to light.

