Customer Outrage At Internet Outage

By | 17 Jun 2021
Australians are venting their anger and frustration at the mystery outage that took down service across a huge chunk of the internet, including the big four banks.

DownDetector has been flooded with user complaints, with people reporting they are unable to make payments.

Reports of service returning have since begun to trickle in across major platforms.

