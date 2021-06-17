Australians are venting their anger and frustration at the mystery outage that took down service across a huge chunk of the internet, including the big four banks.

DownDetector has been flooded with user complaints, with people reporting they are unable to make payments.

@auspost Couldn't send parcels yesterday, your eParcel site down again today! "Service currently unavailable

This service is currently unavailable. Our staff are investigating the problem …" What is causing this?? — Neil Waddington (@NeilJWaddington) June 17, 2021

Reports of service returning have since begun to trickle in across major platforms.