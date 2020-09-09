HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
JB Hi-Fi Goes Lo-Fi With Jigsaws

By | 9 Sep 2020
Consumer tech giant JB Hi-Fi is going old-school and adding to its range of jigsaw puzzles, which have become a popular isolation pastime during the pandemic.

A whopping 65 new puzzles are available for pre-order, bringing JB’s total puzzle offering to 135. The upcoming selection includes puzzles featuring musicians like Elton John, David Bowie, KISS and Nirvana; DC and Marvel comics; geek film franchises such as Star Wars and Lord of the Rings; and TV shows including Friends and Rick and Morty.

Jigsaw puzzles have surged in popularity during the coronavirus crisis, with more people staying at home and needing to keep themselves occupied. PM Scott Morrison in April described jigsaw puzzles for the kids as an “essential item”, and other puzzle retailers such as Queensland-based Mr Puzzle Australia have described them as a “phenomenon”.

“With so many people staying at home; with school kids learning from home; we always knew puzzles of all types would increase in popularity. And they certainly did! From mid-April it seemed there was not a jigsaw puzzle to be had in any online shop any more,” the retailer said in a blog post.

JB Hi-Fi’s extensive jigsaw range will set you back as little as $15.98 for 1000-piece puzzles of Sixteen Candles and Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture, or as much as $44.98 for 3000-piece behemoths featuring DC and Marvel comics, Nickelodeon characters, Lord of the Rings, and Spongebob Squarepants.

