Aldi To Sell $750 4K Home Theatre Setup

By | 9 Sep 2020
A cheap home theatre setup will be in the offing from Aldi as part of its Special Buys on September 19, including a 4K TV, fabric soundbar, and swing arm TV mount.

Bauhn’s 58-inch HDR-compatible 4K Android TV is the centrepiece of the set, with Netflix, YouTube, and Google Assistant built in and accessible through the remote control. The TV includes three HDMI outputs, plus one ARC, and sells for $579.

Accompanying the TV is a Bauhn 2.0-channel fabric soundbar. Featuring two 20-watt speakers, the soundbar is Bluetooth and USB-compatible and includes HDMI, Optical, Coaxial and AUX inputs. It will retail for $89.99.

Aldi is also selling a Bauhn swing arm wall mount capable of supporting TVs from 32 to 65 inches and weighing up to 60kg. Constructed from strong steel, the wall mount extends up to 470mm, and is selling for $59.99.

Finally, to tie the setup together, a six-way Bauhn surge protector powerboard with four USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and overload protection will be on sale for $29.99.

All together, the four products retail for $758.97.

