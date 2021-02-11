HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
JB Hi-Fi, Amazon AU Now Selling Audio Gear From Thronmax

By | 11 Feb 2021
European audio firm Thronmax has launched in the Australian and New Zealand market, with its professional recording gear sold in JB Hi-Fi and Amazon’s AU store.

Thronmax offers affordable professional audio products including microphones, webcams, headphones and accessories.

According to the company, Thronmax designs and engineers recording tools, music accessories for consumers, musicians, YouTubers, podcasters hobbyists and gamers.

JB Hi-Fi currently offers two Thronmax products: an $89 USB microphone and the $189 Thronmax MDRILL One Pro microphone.

A full list of products which will be available at JB Hi-Fi online or in-store can be found below:

Amazon Australia currently sells a wider range of Thronmax equipment, including the Thronmax Mdrill One Pro Jet Black 96Khz USB Microphone Kit for $229 the Thronmax DJ Studio and Streaming Headphones for $99.

Thronmax has a main campus in Hong Kong and offices in Shenzhen, Dongguan and New Jersey and Thronmax Microphones are sold in 70 countries.

To view the range available in AU and NZ, please visit: https://www.macgear.com.au/collections/thronmax and https://www.macgear.co.nz/collections/thronmax.

The Thronmax range is available from jbhifi.com.au and amazon.com.au.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015.
