HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Vita Group Shares Tank As Telstra Gives It The Flick

Vita Group Shares Tank As Telstra Gives It The Flick

By | 11 Feb 2021
,

Vita Group shares plummeted by more than 20 per cent as the ASX opened today, following Telstra’s move to regain control of its branded stores.

The company’s shares fell by 25 cents to $0.875 this morning, a drop of just over 22 per cent, while Telstra shares jumped 1.4 per cent to $3.215; as at 11am, Vita shares had fallen more than 27.5 per cent.

Vita Group operates 104 Telstra-branded stores across the country after inking a master licence agreement with the telco in 2009. Its dealer agreement with Telstra is now set to end on June 30, 2025.

In a statement to the ASX, Vita Group said it would work collaboratively with Telstra to ensure a suitable transition for both companies, as well as staff and shareholders.

According to CEO Maxine Horne, the company is “strategically prepared for a range of outcomes” and has been working to create a new growth opportunity in skin health and wellness.

“We have a 26-year partnership with Telstra and are committed to working professionally with them to ensure the best possible outcome for all parties.

“In addition to discussions with Telstra regarding transition arrangements, the remaining period of the Telstra licence arrangement will provide cashflow as we continue to grow the Artisan brand,” she said.

Artisan Aesthetic Clinics, established by Vita in 2018, is described as a “premium and bespoke medical aesthetics brand” offering products such as cosmetic injectables and laser and light-based therapies. The clinics were forced to close temporarily last year due to COVID-19.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Comment: Telstra Store Take Back Is A Recipe For Disaster, What Will Happen To JB Hi Fi Relationship?
BREAKING NEWS: Telstra To Take Back Control Of Retail Stores Threat To JB Hi Fi
Telstra Revenue Drops 9.7%, Blames Low Mobile Sales & No International Roaming
Shrinking Telstra Optus Payments Boost NBN Earnings Revenues Set To Grow
Telstra Junks Postpaid Mobile Plans
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Westfield Bails Out Of US After COVID Catastrophe
Latest News Retailers
/
February 11, 2021
/
Sony PlayStation Network Suffers Afternoon Outage
Latest News Sony
/
February 11, 2021
/
Comment: Telstra Store Take Back Is A Recipe For Disaster, What Will Happen To JB Hi Fi Relationship?
Latest News
/
February 11, 2021
/
ACCC Concerned About MYOB’s GreatSoft Buyout
ACCC Latest News
/
February 11, 2021
/
JB Hi-Fi, Amazon AU Now Selling Audio Gear From Thronmax
JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
February 11, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Westfield Bails Out Of US After COVID Catastrophe
Latest News Retailers
/
February 11, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Former Australian retail giant Westfield is set to pull the plug on its US operations, a little over three years...
Read More