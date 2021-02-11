HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ACCC > ACCC Concerned About MYOB’s GreatSoft Buyout

ACCC Concerned About MYOB’s GreatSoft Buyout

By | 11 Feb 2021
,

The ACCC has signalled it is wary of accounting software giant MYOB’s plan to acquire cloud-based practice management software provider GreatSoft, saying it could substantially lessen competition in the market.

The consumer watchdog has called for submissions from interested parties on the deal, as MYOB and GreatSoft both supply practice management software to medium-to-large accounting companies.

According to Commissioner Stephen Ridgeway, the ACCC is concerned about the impact the buyout – announced in October – would have on the practice management software sector.

Stephen Ridgeway, ACCC.

“We received feedback that accountants now have a strong preference to move from traditional desktop-based software, like MYOB’s, to online ‘cloud’ software.

“While GreatSoft’s customer base is currently small, the ACCC is investigating its potential to become a strong competitor as it appears to be a viable choice for many medium-to-large firms wishing to migrate to the cloud,” he said.

Ridgeway said that the market is a difficult one for new competitors to enter, as medium-to-large accounting firms require more sophisticated features from their practice software.

“Software suppliers have to invest significant time and resources to develop functionality to meet the needs of larger accounting firms, and require a proven track record in order to convince accounting firms to switch software.

“While GreatSoft itself faced some of these challenges, we consider that as it has operated in Australia for the past two years, it may now be well placed to overcome them,” he said.

Competing providers in Australia include desktop-based Reckon APS, and cloud-based Xero; alternative products have generally seen limited use by medium-to-large firms.

The ACCC will hand down its final decision on April 22.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Oz Watchdog Not Swayed By Google’s Latest News Service
Epic Games Takes Apple Legal Fight To The ACCC
ACCC Calls For Action To Slash Google Domination
ACCC Takes Facebook To Court Over Data-Mining VPN App
Aussie Consumers Embrace Mobile Age As Prices Tumble
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Westfield Bails Out Of US After COVID Catastrophe
Latest News Retailers
/
February 11, 2021
/
Sony PlayStation Network Suffers Afternoon Outage
Latest News Sony
/
February 11, 2021
/
Comment: Telstra Store Take Back Is A Recipe For Disaster, What Will Happen To JB Hi Fi Relationship?
Latest News
/
February 11, 2021
/
JB Hi-Fi, Amazon AU Now Selling Audio Gear From Thronmax
JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
February 11, 2021
/
Vita Group Shares Tank As Telstra Gives It The Flick
Latest News Retailers
/
February 11, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Westfield Bails Out Of US After COVID Catastrophe
Latest News Retailers
/
February 11, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Former Australian retail giant Westfield is set to pull the plug on its US operations, a little over three years...
Read More