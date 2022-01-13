HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Latest News

Jack Dorsey Launches Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund

By | 13 Jan 2022
Current Block CEO and current Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has launched a legal defense fund that would defend Bitcoin developers from legal attacks.

The fund was set up following a lawsuit filed by Tulip Trading Limited, which is expected to trigger similar suits.

Dorsey sent an email to Bitcoin developers, explaining the purpose of his fund, and how he believed developed of the cryptocurrency are particular susceptible to legal pressure.

“The main purpose of the fund is to defend developers from lawsuits regarding their activities in the Bitcoin ecosystem,” Dorsey wrote, “including finding and retaining defense counsel, developing litigation strategy, and paying legal bills.”

Dorsey will fund the enterprise, while part-time lawyers and volunteers will initially staff the fund.



