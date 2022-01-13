Stan is coming out swinging with the launch of Stan Event, a pay-per-view offering that will launch on March 23, with Turf War: a heavyweight boxing fixture between NRL star Sonny Bill Williams and Swans AFL legend Barry Hall.

“This announcement highlights another major milestone for Stan, with Turf War set to be one of Australia’s biggest sporting spectacles in 2022,” said Stan acting chief executive Martin Kugeler.

The fight will only be available to Stan customers, much like Foxtel’s Main Event, and will cost $50 – again, comparable to what Foxtel charges for high-profile UFC fights.