Woke left wing journalism, has taken its toll on CNN, with questions now being raised about the impact of unbalanced journalism in Australia.

According to Nielsen research CNN’s ratings have taken a nosedive by a massive 90 percent both overall and in the all-important demographic coveted by advertisers in the first week of 2022.

The US cable network who has a reputation for left wing reporting at the expense of balance averaged just 548,000 viewers during the week of Jan. 3 — a major drop from the nearly 2.7 million viewers for the same week in 2021, according to Nielsen ratings.

The year-ago ratings were jolted by the left-leaning network’s coverage of the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, which resulted in CNN having its most-watched day since Ted Turner launched the news outlet in 1980.

But on the one-year anniversary of the attacks, viewers flipped over to CNN’s right-wing rival, Fox News, which topped the ratings for coverage of the event.

According to Nielsen, CNN has struggled to grab viewers during primetime, between 8 and 11 p.m., recording an 83% year-over-year drop. It had 4.2 million total primetime viewers during the first week of 2021 and only 705,000 last week.

The network has been accused of becoming the PR department for current US President Democrat Joe Biden similar to what the ABC is doing for the Labor Party in Australia and their current leader Anthony Albanese.

CNN has also been plagued by several high-profile scandals, most notably the firing of its primetime star Chris Cuomo after the anchor was found to be secretly aiding the defence of his embattled older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations that resulted in his resignation.

In Australia, several media organisations including the ABC, The Guardian, The Age, and the Sydney Morning Herald along with the Nine Network have been accused of taking the same route as CNN.

The New York Post reported that CNN’s long-time boss Zucker was slammed last month over the network’s low ratings and dealings over scandals concerning network stars Cuomo and Don Lemon.

Lemon, the host of the 10 p.m. show that followed Cuomo before he was fired, faced his own ethics scandal.

The primetime anchor was criticized for covering Jussie Smollett’s trial after the “Empire” actor testified in court that the host informed him via text message that Chicago police did not believe he was the victim of a racist homophobic attack.

CNN has not responded to requests for comment.