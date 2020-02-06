HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Jabra 75T Gold Beige Edition Now Available

By | 6 Feb 2020
Jabra has launched the Gold Beige edition of their brand new flagship true wireless headphones – Elite 75T.

Available now from JB Hi-Fi and online at Amazon for $299, consumers can also purchase the titanium black version, which is also available at Harvey Norman.

Engineered to last longer and designed to fit better in your ears, the Jabra Elite 75T earphones offer several improvements over its predecessor the 65T.

The new earphones boast 50% more battery life, a smaller and more secure fit, 4-microphone call technology; and enhanced noise and wind reducing algorithms.

With 28 hours of battery life with the included charging case and 7.5 hours on board, the 75T’s will also offer USB-C fast charging.

In its brand new colour scheme, the Jabra 75T true wireless earphones are certain to blow you away in style and performance.

