Spring Cleaning: Microsoft Merges Windows & Hardware Teams

Coming off the back of Windows 10 internal search function issues, Microsoft has today announced its preparing for some Spring cleaning as the company moves to combine its Windows client and hardware teams under Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

First reported by ZDNet, the reorganisation announcement revolves around the Windows Experience (client) and the hardware teams, with the merger to take effect on 25 February.

According to an internal email from Microsoft, Panay is ‘very excited to lead the Windows Client for Microsoft’ which will be called Windows + Devices.

‘We believe this will make the Windows Client experience better for the entire PC ecosystem. Designing hardware and software together will enable us to do a better job on our long term Windows bets’.