HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Spring Cleaning: Microsoft Merges Windows & Hardware Teams

Spring Cleaning: Microsoft Merges Windows & Hardware Teams

By | 6 Feb 2020
, , , , ,

Coming off the back of Windows 10 internal search function issues, Microsoft has today announced its preparing for some Spring cleaning as the company moves to combine its Windows client and hardware teams under Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

First reported by ZDNet, the reorganisation announcement revolves around the Windows Experience (client) and the hardware teams, with the merger to take effect on 25 February.

According to an internal email from Microsoft, Panay is ‘very excited to lead the Windows Client for Microsoft’ which will be called Windows + Devices.

‘We believe this will make the Windows Client experience better for the entire PC ecosystem. Designing hardware and software together will enable us to do a better job on our long term Windows bets’.

About Post Author
Journalist
, , , ,
You may also like
Windows 10 Most Used Function Glitches, Causes Global Frustration
Chipmaker Giant Nvidia Enters Competitive Game Streaming Services
Wuhan Virus: Tech Giants Close China Locations & Suspend Employee Travel
Microsoft Surface Sales Boom As Xbox Crashes
Leaks: Will Xbox X Series Fix Mistakes From Past?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple iOS 13.4 Beta Allows You To Unlock Your Car From Your Phone
Apple Hardware Industry
/
February 6, 2020
/
Qualcomm Plays Down Expectations For Sales Growth, Despite 5G Rollout
Finance Hardware Industry
/
February 6, 2020
/
Netflix Not Sweating Over Disney Plus, Analysts See Low Risk
Content Disney+ Industry
/
February 6, 2020
/
JB Hi-Fi Sales Sees Popular Games With Huge Discounts
Content Industry JB Hi-Fi
/
February 6, 2020
/
$15 Billion TPG-Vodafone Merger Ruling Due ACCC Sweat On Ruling
Acquirement Hardware Industry
/
February 6, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple iOS 13.4 Beta Allows You To Unlock Your Car From Your Phone
Apple Hardware Industry
/
February 6, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The popular function that enables owners to unlock their cars through apps on their smartphones is becoming increasingly popular amongst...
Read More