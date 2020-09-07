HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Sound > Headphones > It’s Party Time & JBL Has Big Sound Party Kit Coming

It’s Party Time & JBL Has Big Sound Party Kit Coming

By | 7 Sep 2020
, , ,

One of the most popular press events at IFA in Berlin is the Harman/JBL press conference, this year it went virtual and the big sound Company did not let us down with the Company releasing some big sound options.

Among the products introduced were new powerful JBL portable, Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Xtreme, JBL Party Box, Club Pro alongside JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4.

JBL is one of the most popular sound brands sold at JB Hi Fi and Harvey Norman and their new range is set to be popular running into summer.


The JBL Party Box-On-the-Go has got 100 watts of battery with 18 hours of battery life.

What qualifies it more is the waterproof technology having an IPX4 waterproof rating and inclusion of mic and guitar inputs, and light show capabilities as well.

This Stereo speaker also comes with a padded strap for easy carrying while traveling, pricing for Australia have not been announced or availability.

JBL Party Box 310: This ‘Ultimate Portable speaker’ is self-driven, a luggage-like speaker that is automated with 240 watts of power capacity and showcases 18 hours of battery life. This too features an IPX4 waterproof rating.

The JBL Xtreme: comes with four drivers and a pair of bass radiators, music pumps up to 15 hours at a time it also has an IP67 weather-resistance rating as well as a USB connection as a charging point and comes with a party boost technology which helps in linking multiple speakers together for better stereo effect and will be available in shades of blue, black, and “squad” colours.

Other products introduced include:

JBL Clip 4: This tiny, handy speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.1 technology, integrated carabiner, IP67 weather-resistance rating, 10 hours of battery life, and a colour range of black, blue, blue and pink, red, pink, green and white, and the aforementioned “squad.” The presumable arrival in the US marks it at 70$ only.

JBL GO 3: Known as the cheapest speaker in this line-up, it has an IP67 weather rating and features 5 hours of battery life, and 5.1 Bluetooth technology. Priced at 40$ it will be available in the shade of black, blue, blue, and pink, red, pink, green and white, and “squad.”

JBL Club Pro: This new pair of wireless earbuds come with adaptive noise cancellation technology, 6-8 hours of battery life, and a waterproof rating of IPX4.

Embedded with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the earbud features 6.8mm drives for producing the best sound possible.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Is Harman Set To Exit Convoy International? Little Traction For Key Brands
JBL Smart Speakers Coming To Oz Next Month
Really? Mechanical Keyboard With JBL Speakers
Are Spotify Serious With New “Car Thing’ Hardware Device?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Netflix Caved To Govt Pressure Nine Times On Takedowns
Content Latest News Video Streaming
/
September 7, 2020
/
Service NSW centre
Service NSW Hack Exposed 186,000 Customers
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
September 7, 2020
/
Peloton To Launch Cheaper Treadmill, Premium Bike
Accessories Brands Latest News
/
September 7, 2020
/
Epic Fires New Legal Salvo Over Fortnite
Apple Gaming Latest News
/
September 7, 2020
/
LG Wing To Launch September 14
Android Communication Latest News
/
September 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Netflix Caved To Govt Pressure Nine Times On Takedowns
Content Latest News Video Streaming
/
September 7, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Netflix has taken down a total of nine titles at government request in different countries since its launch, with five...
Read More