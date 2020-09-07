One of the most popular press events at IFA in Berlin is the Harman/JBL press conference, this year it went virtual and the big sound Company did not let us down with the Company releasing some big sound options.

Among the products introduced were new powerful JBL portable, Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Xtreme, JBL Party Box, Club Pro alongside JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4.

JBL is one of the most popular sound brands sold at JB Hi Fi and Harvey Norman and their new range is set to be popular running into summer.



The JBL Party Box-On-the-Go has got 100 watts of battery with 18 hours of battery life.

What qualifies it more is the waterproof technology having an IPX4 waterproof rating and inclusion of mic and guitar inputs, and light show capabilities as well.

This Stereo speaker also comes with a padded strap for easy carrying while traveling, pricing for Australia have not been announced or availability.

JBL Party Box 310: This ‘Ultimate Portable speaker’ is self-driven, a luggage-like speaker that is automated with 240 watts of power capacity and showcases 18 hours of battery life. This too features an IPX4 waterproof rating.

The JBL Xtreme: comes with four drivers and a pair of bass radiators, music pumps up to 15 hours at a time it also has an IP67 weather-resistance rating as well as a USB connection as a charging point and comes with a party boost technology which helps in linking multiple speakers together for better stereo effect and will be available in shades of blue, black, and “squad” colours.

Other products introduced include:

JBL Clip 4: This tiny, handy speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.1 technology, integrated carabiner, IP67 weather-resistance rating, 10 hours of battery life, and a colour range of black, blue, blue and pink, red, pink, green and white, and the aforementioned “squad.” The presumable arrival in the US marks it at 70$ only.

JBL GO 3: Known as the cheapest speaker in this line-up, it has an IP67 weather rating and features 5 hours of battery life, and 5.1 Bluetooth technology. Priced at 40$ it will be available in the shade of black, blue, blue, and pink, red, pink, green and white, and “squad.”

JBL Club Pro: This new pair of wireless earbuds come with adaptive noise cancellation technology, 6-8 hours of battery life, and a waterproof rating of IPX4.

Embedded with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the earbud features 6.8mm drives for producing the best sound possible.