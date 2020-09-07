True Wireless is hot and JBL has rolled out a new range of 5 headphones following their IFA press conference.

At the top end will be new JBL Club Pro+ true wireless earbuds that come with ANC (active noise cancellation), the Endurance Peak II for fitness enthusiasts, the Live Free and the Reflect Mini TWS for regular use, and a follow-up to the Tune 220TWS.

The JBL Club Pro Plus buds are designed to appeal to DJs and music aficionados and their specs are impressive featuring 6.8 mm dynamic drivers, three microphones and an unibody design inspired by in-ear monitors used by professional musicians.

These ANC buds have a built-in option to let in background noise, using a mode called “Smart Ambient”.

As for battery life, expect the JBL Club Pro+ to keep the party going for 8 hours. However, that’s playback time.

The case for these buds offers another 24 hours of playback time and have support for both quick charge and Qi wireless charging.

Also introduced are the affordable JBL Tune 220TWS and the JBL Tune 225TWS, which will be available in six colours.

The JBL tune 225 tws earbuds have a 12 mm dynamic driver and can also be used independently, as well as for hands-free calling.

The JBL Tune 225TWS have a 5-hour continuous playback battery life and up to 25 hours when you consider the USB-C charging case.

However, if you’re looking for fitness earbuds, check out the new JBL Endurance Peak II.

Featuring an ear hook design, IPX7 water resistance and stronger bass from a 10 mm dynamic driver, they’re equipped to handle any workout you might think of.

They offer 6 hours per charge and 24 hours in the case, and also work independently via Bluetooth 5.0.

All of the new JBL earbuds will be available in October.

Other products in the range include the JBL Club Pro+ TWS which support Fast Pair on Android, Google Assistant and Alexa.

They’re also IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

If you want plug-style earbuds but the JBL Club Pro+ are outside your budget, there are the JBL Live Free NC Plus, in black, blue, rose, and white.

They will retail for around $225 and keep the ANC, plus Google Assistant and Alexa support.

The JBL Live Free NC Plus offer 21 hours of combined playback, their case is compatible with Qi wireless charging and they can work independently for calls and music.

Just like the Endurance Peak II, the Live Free NC Plus are also IPX7 waterproofed, so they can survive being submerged in 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.

Then, at the same price and with the exact same specs, there’s the $149 JBL Reflect MINI TWS.

JBL Reflect MINI TWS earbuds

These combine the in-ear buds design with an adjustable ear-fin to secure them during workouts, making them a great choice for most activities.

Just like all the other models, they have Active Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient, can be used independently for calls and music, and pair automatically once you flip the case open.

However, there’s no rose variant – they will be available only in white, black, and blue.