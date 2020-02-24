HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Is Apple Amping Up Sales? Next iPhone, AirTags Tipped To Arrive In March

By | 24 Feb 2020
Just one week after Apple announced it would revise its revenue guidance last week as a result of the coronavirus, credible sources are suggesting the tech giant could be releasing the next iPhone as soon as next month.

A new report from Germany this week has reported that the California-based iPhone maker is planning to host an event on 31 March, where it is expected to unveil the successor to the lower-priced, low-tier iPhone SE.

The new device is speculated to have a body replicating that of the iPhone 8 but with the processing power of the iPhone 11 and could sell as little as $399, according to highly-credibly Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The upcoming device is also expected to move from Apple’s A11 chip onto the A13 chip.

(Kyodo via AP Images)

The German blog, iPhone-Ticker references sources close to Apple. The March date would align with similar March events that Apple has hosted in recent years.

Apple is anticipated to launch the new iPhone, speculated to be called the iPhone SE2 or iPhone 9, alongside an updated version of its popular iPad Pro.

The tech titan may also introduce a new product, called AirTag, during the event.

AirTag was previously reported on by ChannelNews as an app used to locate missing keys or other possessions. The trackers are expected to be quarter-sized and wallet-friendly that would send signals to the users phone if misplaced.

Kuo said in a recent research note that he anticipates Apple will produce tens of millions of AirTags this year alone.

Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
