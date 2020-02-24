HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Halts Factory In Asia After Confirmed Virus Case

Samsung Halts Factory In Asia After Confirmed Virus Case

By | 24 Feb 2020
Korean-based Samsung is set to shut down operations at a plant in Gumi City, South Korea, after it was confirmed an employee was infected with the coronavirus.

The suspension will last until Monday morning to prevent the virus from further spreading, the company said in a statement.

Samsung has two production lines in Gumi, located about 200 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for its smartphones.

Samsung has transitioned around half of its smartphone production to Vietnam but it still produces some of its premium models at the Gumi plant.

The halt in Gumi locations may impact production of the Samsung’s latest, high-end models including the signature S20 range and popular foldable model, Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Experience Store shows the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in Utrecht, Netherlands on February 21, 2020. (Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM.)

