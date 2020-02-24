HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Acer > BREAKING NEWS: Acer CEO Claims Coronavirus Impact Will Be ‘Minimal’ In OZ

BREAKING NEWS: Acer CEO Claims Coronavirus Impact Will Be ‘Minimal’ In OZ

By | 24 Feb 2020
, , , , ,

The global CEO of Acer Jason Chen has said that disruptions due to the Coronavirus will be “minimal” in Australia.

Chen believes that the chance of a supply chain disruption is unlikely, given that the production resumption rates of its notebook ODMs had improved to 73% on average as of February 18 compared to 23% a week ago, and the resumption rates are still rising.

Chen was speaking following an APEC Business Advisory Council meeting held in Australia.

The comments could see retailers switching to Acer notebooks after Hewlett Packard and Lenovo executives said recently that they are anticipating a shortage of supply due to the virus.

Yang Yuanqing, CEO of Lenovo, admitted last week that the outbreak has impacted the Companies supply chain and shortages are anticipated.

Yang expects Lenovo’s production resumption to reach 100% by the end of March.

He also expects the global PC market to remain flat or decline slightly in 2020.

Chen claims that notebook market is poised for a strong rebound in the second half of 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak has not resulted in severe impacts to demand in other parts of the world including Australia and Europe as compared to the harm that has brought to China.

Acer who has investments in several component manufacturers said that their original equipment manufacturers including Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics, Wistron and Inventec are on track to deliver components.

It has also been revealed that Acer kept a number of production lines in operations during the Lunar New Year holiday, including significant parts of its ODMs’ production facilities in Shanghai and Kunshan.

Some factories that did take a break resumed work on February 10 according to DigiTimes and those in Chongqing also restarted on February 17, Chen revealed.

Chen said inventories of finished products and key components in January were higher than comparable figures of both a month and a year earlier – enough to support its sales and production over the next few months.

Acer’s data shows that its January’s inventories of finished products were 1.1% higher than December’s and 2.9% higher than the same month a year earlier; and January’s inventories of key components such as panels and CPUs were 5.7% higher than those a year earlier.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Halts Factory In Asia After Confirmed Virus Case
Smartphones, TV’s & Video Games Shipments Slashed From China
Coronavirus Blamed For VR Headset Shortage
Coronavirus Hits Korean Tech: Samsung Factory Shut Down
China Turns To Health Apps During Coronavirus Crisis
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Said Mysterious Alert Sent ‘Unintentionally’, Apologises
Communication Industry Latest News
/
February 24, 2020
/
Interdyn Launches The Pro-Ject X1 Turntable
Display Hardware Industry
/
February 24, 2020
/
Samsung Halts Factory In Asia After Confirmed Virus Case
Coronavirus Distribution Industry
/
February 24, 2020
/
Is Apple Amping Up Sales? Next iPhone, AirTags Tipped To Arrive In March
Apple Industry Latest News
/
February 24, 2020
/
Smartphones, TV’s & Video Games Shipments Slashed From China
Apple Coronavirus Distribution
/
February 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Said Mysterious Alert Sent ‘Unintentionally’, Apologises
Communication Industry Latest News
/
February 24, 2020
/
/
1 Comment
Samsung has apologised to customers after it accidentally sent out a mystery alert to thousands of devices last week. Impacted...
Read More