Home > Brands > Dell Hit By Coronavirus But Wins Millions In Govt Deals

Dell Hit By Coronavirus But Wins Millions In Govt Deals

By | 29 May 2020
SYDNEY: In its third year in a row, Dell Australia has posted a drop in profits. This year the company posted an after-tax profit of just over AU$31 million for the financial period ended January 31, 2020, slightly down from the $33.6 million recorded in 2019.

During the full year, the local arm of the tech giant paid $16.7 million in taxes, after recording pre-tax profit that came in at $47.8 million, which was down from the $48.7 million recorded a year prior.

Dell Australia’s revenue for the 12-month period was just shy of $326 million, up 11pc from last year’s $293 million.

Last month, Dell Australia was named alongside HP Australia to help the Australian Tax Office with new working conditions, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and scored a $2.1 million contract to supply the tax agency with Dell Latitude 5400 laptops.

Dell has also garnered $968,000 from three contracts from the Department of Defence for computer equipment and accessories and a $27,500 contract from the Australian Bureau of Statistics for “components for information technology or broadcasting or telecommunications”.N

It also it won $27,500 from the Australian Federal Police for the supply of computer equipment.

