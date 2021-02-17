HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > IoT Developer Raises $21 Million

IoT Developer Raises $21 Million

By | 17 Feb 2021

BRISBANE: Australian Internet of Things (IoT) software developer Canopy Tools has raised $21 million ahead of a planned float in 2022.

The funds will be used to boost growth of the company, under stewardship of CEO Craig Adams and as it pays down debt, introduces new software products, and establishes a new presence in the US via an acquisition.

Formed from a merger of software developers by Adams and CTO Dan Pearson in 2019, the Brisbane-based company currently offers two products to customers: Canopy Manage and Stratus.

Canopy Manage is a software product used to manage and control IoT devices and cloud computing systems.

Canopy boasts clients in the defence and healthcare industries, while Stratus is a private cloud platform with data centre presences in four countries.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Tighten Smart Device Security, Warns Government
realme Ramp Up Smart Home Hub: Smart TV & More
Global Spending On IoT Forecast To Return To Double-Digit Growth In 2021
Australian Satellite and IoT Company Myriota Raises $28 Million In Latest Funding Round
Realme Launches Global Event To Showcase New IoT & 5G Devices
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Takes On TV Stations With New Ad Network Service
Latest News Samsung
/
February 17, 2021
/
Event Cinemas Launches On-Demand Streaming Platform – But There’s A Catch
Latest News
/
February 17, 2021
/
Experts Warn 5G Smartphones Could Interfere With Aircraft
5G Latest News
/
February 17, 2021
/
A Thousand Fingerprints On SolarWinds Attack
Cybersecurity Microsoft
/
February 17, 2021
/
$22.7 Million: ATO Hands Down Record Fine For Tax Rort
Legal
/
February 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Takes On TV Stations With New Ad Network Service
Latest News Samsung
/
February 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
If you were fed up with ads from Google and Facebook let alone media and free to air TV companies,...
Read More