HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Defence Renews Storage Deal With Chinese Outfit

Defence Renews Storage Deal With Chinese Outfit

By | 17 Feb 2021

CANBERRA: The Australian Defence Department has flown under the radar in extending a contract with a Chinese-owned company to continue storing data in its Sydney facilities.

For a decade sensitive military files have been stored by Global Switch, the ownership of which changed hands in December 2016 when the London-based parent company, Aldersgate Investments, accepted $4 billion in cash for a 49 percent stake from Chinese consortium Elegant Jubilee.

At the time the then treasurer Scott Morrison confirmed strict new conditions had been placed on the Australian operations and Defence would begin to shift its data back to a government-owned hub once the contract expired.

However, according to the ABC, the Defence Department signed a new deal with Global Switch last year.

“Defence has extended its property lease to provide for Defence access to the Global Switch Ultimo (GSU) data centre facility beyond the original lease expiry date of 30 September 2020,” a Defence spokesperson told the ABC.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Xiaomi Takes Action Against US Ban
China ‘Angry’ Over Huawei OZ Treatment Dossier Reveals
Huawei To Sell Honor Unit To Shenzhen Govt. For $15bn
Chinese Smartphone Sales Sink – Except 5G
Huawei Launches Shake-Up As Supervisors Sacked
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Takes On TV Stations With New Ad Network Service
Latest News Samsung
/
February 17, 2021
/
Event Cinemas Launches On-Demand Streaming Platform – But There’s A Catch
Latest News
/
February 17, 2021
/
Experts Warn 5G Smartphones Could Interfere With Aircraft
5G Latest News
/
February 17, 2021
/
A Thousand Fingerprints On SolarWinds Attack
Cybersecurity Microsoft
/
February 17, 2021
/
$22.7 Million: ATO Hands Down Record Fine For Tax Rort
Legal
/
February 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Takes On TV Stations With New Ad Network Service
Latest News Samsung
/
February 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
If you were fed up with ads from Google and Facebook let alone media and free to air TV companies,...
Read More