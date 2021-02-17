Sonos is tipped to be developing a premium pair of noise-cancelling headphones and the design render has been discovered online.

A design patent filing at the German Patent and Trademark Office offers a glimpse at what the audio product might look like, complete with large, cushy earcups and a comfortable headband.

The filings were published online in late January and show a simple design not unlike other Sonos headphones.

The sketch appears to show a number of basic features including a USB-C port, control buttons and a 3.5 millimetre cable input.

There is also speculation the headphones will offer seamless music handoff between Sonos audio products.

According to The Verge, the headphones are expected to cost the same as similar products from competitors Sony and Bose.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence confirmed last week during the company’s earning call that the next product is due to be announced in March.

Spence also said Sonos will aim to release ‘at least’ two new products a year.