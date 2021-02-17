HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Design Of Upcoming Sonos Noise-Cancelling Headphones Leaked

Design Of Upcoming Sonos Noise-Cancelling Headphones Leaked

By | 17 Feb 2021

Sonos is tipped to be developing a premium pair of noise-cancelling headphones and the design render has been discovered online.

A design patent filing at the German Patent and Trademark Office offers a glimpse at what the audio product might look like, complete with large, cushy earcups and a comfortable headband.

The filings were published online in late January and show a simple design not unlike other Sonos headphones.

The sketch appears to show a number of basic features including a USB-C port, control buttons and a 3.5 millimetre cable input.

Source: German Patent and Trademark Office

There is also speculation the headphones will offer seamless music handoff between Sonos audio products.

According to The Verge, the headphones are expected to cost the same as similar products from competitors Sony and Bose.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence confirmed last week during the company’s earning call that the next product is due to be announced in March.

Spence also said Sonos will aim to release ‘at least’ two new products a year.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, ,
You may also like
Sonos APAC Revenues Fall 17%, New Products Coming Soon
Sonos Set To Try & Take On JBL & Ultimate Ears In Portable Speaker Market
Meridian Launches New Audio Integration With Sonos
Sonos Moves To Strip Sales From Retailers During Peak Buying Period
Sonos Stock Tumbles After A Big Kick In The Guts By Apple
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Takes On TV Stations With New Ad Network Service
Latest News Samsung
/
February 17, 2021
/
Event Cinemas Launches On-Demand Streaming Platform – But There’s A Catch
Latest News
/
February 17, 2021
/
Experts Warn 5G Smartphones Could Interfere With Aircraft
5G Latest News
/
February 17, 2021
/
A Thousand Fingerprints On SolarWinds Attack
Cybersecurity Microsoft
/
February 17, 2021
/
$22.7 Million: ATO Hands Down Record Fine For Tax Rort
Legal
/
February 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Takes On TV Stations With New Ad Network Service
Latest News Samsung
/
February 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
If you were fed up with ads from Google and Facebook let alone media and free to air TV companies,...
Read More