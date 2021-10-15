HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
iOS Users Like Tik Tok, Android Prefers Facebook: Survey

By | 15 Oct 2021

The latest report from Sensor Tower that tracks the most downloaded non-gaming apps each month has thrown up a surprising statistic.

On Google Play, Facebook was the most downloaded app during September, with Instagram second. On Apple’s app store, however Tik Tok was the most popular app, with Instagram and Facebook coming in at fifth and sixth.

Overall, Tik Tok, Facebook, and Instagram took out the top three places. Tik Tok had over 59 million installs during the month, eight million clear of Facebook, which had 51 million.

This may suggest that Apple’s iPhone users skew young, as a recent survey showed that only 5 per cent of teens considered either Facebook or Instagram their preferred social media app.

 

 

