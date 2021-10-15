Australia’s leading tech retailers are welcoming Dominic Perrottet’s landmark announcement today that the NSW Government will end all quarantine requirements for international arrivals from November 1.

Double-vaccination people who can demonstrate proof of their immunisation status and a negative COVID-19 test will be allowed to move about in the community upon arrival in the state, ending an 18-month period that has crippled a lot of retail sectors.

“For double vaccinated people around the world, Sydney, NSW, is open for business. We want people back. We are leading the nation out of the pandemic,” the NSW Premier declared this morning.

Terry Smart, CEO of JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, said of the news, “We are more than happy that our stores are open in NSW. We are looking forward to Victoria opening. We have stock and we are looking to go”.

A Good Guys executive told Channel News “this year’s Black Friday could be the biggest ever”.

Many believe that the Black Friday sales, which happen on November 26, but often coincide with various other pre-Christmas sales, will bring consumers back into brick-and-mortar stores and online, with many retailers holding their pricing in an effort to take margin on the stock they have available.

A raft of CE and appliance retailers also fear that, come January 2022, stock shortages could become “chronic”, as components shortages, supply chain issues, and a rush of demand following lockdowns — and in the lead up to Christmas — all cause a huge bottleneck that could see empty shelves and frustrated customers galore.

In the meantime, retailers are happily preparing for the rush — and it couldn’t have come a moment earlier.