Epson Named Number 1 Sustainable Company

By | 15 Oct 2021

Epson have been recognised for their commitment to developing technology that contributes to the environment by being named number one on the Forbes JAPAN “The 100 most sustainable companies” list.

Epson say sustainability has played a significant role in their corporate approach and philosophy for some time.

They recently combined with National Geographic on a campaign called Turn Down The Heat, in which Arctic warming researcher Professor Katey Walter Anthony uses Epson inkjet printers with Heat-Free Technology. These use up to 94 per cent less energy and power than comparable laser printers.

Epson have also joined the global RE100 initiative to bring together the world’s most influential businesses driving the transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity.

